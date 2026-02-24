Moscow airports functioning normally in snowfall — air regulator

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky Airports of the Moscow hub continue functioning normally amid the snowfall, said the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

Airports of the Moscow Region serviced 586 flights since midnight, including "317 inbound and 269 outbound" flights, the authority said.

No flights were rerouted to alternate airfields or canceled due to weather conditions, the air regulator said. Two flights were delayed for more than two hours.

"The operations services of air harbors are working in heavy-duty conditions. They are provided with required forces and equipment for functioning in bad weather conditions," the authority added.