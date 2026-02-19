Moscow airports cancel 29 flights amid snowfall

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Twenty-nine departures and arrivals were canceled in airports of the Moscow Region due to weather conditions, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, says.

"Eight flights were routed to alternate airfields. Arrivals and departures were canceled for 29 flights (including seven flights of foreign air carriers)," the regulator said.

According to authority, 607 flights were serviced in total in Moscow hub airports (Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky) since the start of the day of February 19, including 320 outbound flights and 287 inbound flights.