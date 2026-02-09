Output of five key polymers in Russia surpasses 8 mln tons in 2025

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Production of five basic large-tonnage polymers in Russia increased by 1% in 2025, exceeding 8 mln tons, Plastinfo publishing house, which analyzes the polymer processing industry, told TASS.

A total of 10.8 mln tons of all types of primary plastics were produced in Russia in 2025, down 1.4%, or 147,700 tons, from 2024, and 2.9% below the 2021 level, according to Plastinfo’s calculations based on data from Rosstat.

"At the same time, production of five basic (large-tonnage) standard thermoplastics — polyethylene (including PE with EVA), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC-S and PVC-E), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polystyrene (including ABS and EPS), including compounds — amounted to 8.03 mln tons, which is 1%, or 76,000 tons, higher than last year’s result (2024 - TASS), and 0.4% above the 2021 level, marking a historic record for the country," Plastinfo said.

In particular, output of polyolefins (all types of polyethylene, including EVA, and polypropylene, including compounds) rose by 4.5% to 5.96 mln tons, also a new high. The main contribution to this result came from the launch of the Irkutsk Polymer Plant, which began industrial production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) in the Q4 of 2025.

In 2025, Russia’s Urals Federal District recorded the highest growth in primary plastics production, with output increasing by 2.3%. The share of thermoplastics in total primary plastics production also rose from 72.9% to 74.6%.