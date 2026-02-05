Russian chemical exports to India gain 66.2% in 2025 — Industry Ministry

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian chemical exports to India soared by 66.2% and fertilizers constitute the backbone of supplies, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

"Exports supplies of chemical industry products surged by 66.2% year on year in 2025. Mineral fertilizers are the basis of Russian exports in this volume - they total 90% of supplies," the ministry said.

Rubber goods, organic chemicals, plastics and inorganic chemicals also enjoy demand.

"Cooperation in the chemical industry sphere between plants of the Russian Federation and the Republic of India is implemented in particular within the framework of mutual trade in chemicals. The mutual trade turnover totaled $3,265.9 mln in 2025, which is 35.6% more than in 2024," the ministry said.

The ChemTECH World Expo 2026 is underway in India from February 3 to 6.