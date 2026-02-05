Grossi pledges to continue cooperation with Rosatom regardless of career — Likhachev

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has pledged to continue working with Rosatom regardless of how his career develops, Head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"We took Mr. Grossi at his word that he would continue to work with us regardless of how his future unfolds. In this case, he has shown himself to be a partner who understands Russia’s interests and knows, as they say, how to facilitate their implementation," Likhachev said.

He noted that the state corporation highly values the patronage provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency to projects under construction. "Rafael Grossi’s personal involvement — either in person or via video link — has already been noted at virtually all of our plants. Of course, today we spoke most about Hungary and about the role the IAEA can play in supporting the development and accelerating the implementation of this project, because there will certainly be difficulties along the way and, obviously, continued attempts to slow it down. But the IAEA and Rafael Grossi personally have placed the Hungarian project among the agency’s absolute top support priorities. This is extremely important for us," Head of Rosatom emphasized.