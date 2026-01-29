Prices of Russian thermal coal in Asia rise by 2% since start of 2026

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The average price of Russian thermal coal in Asia has risen by 2% since the start of 2026, according to a review by NEFT Research obtained by TASS.

Prices for Russian coal at Far Eastern ports increased by 2% to $73.8 per ton. Year-on-year, the price is down 3.1%.

Global prices for thermal coal also showed gains. Cost and Freight (CFR) prices in the South China market rose by 2.1% in January to $85.7 per ton, while prices in western India increased by 2.7% to $89 per ton. At the same time, the year-on-year figures declined by 6% and 4.1%, respectively.

"Thermal coal quotations in the Asian market came under pressure due to cooling demand and falling domestic prices in China. In India, power plants are also prioritizing purchases of locally sourced fuel," the review said.

According to NEFT Research, the price decline is being restrained by limited supply from Australia and Indonesia, where weather conditions have caused disruptions to mining operations.