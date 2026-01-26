Russian airplanes land at Wings India — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Il-114-300 and SJ-100 passenger jets traveled through ten countries and arrived at the Wings India exhibition, the Russian state corporation Rostec said.

"The advanced turboprop Il-114-300 and the import-substituted Superjet successfully landed at Wings India after flying over ten countries," the corporation said.

"The airplanes produced by our UAC journeyed from snowy Zhukovsky in the Moscow Region to sunny Hyderabad, the venue of the Wings India international aviation exhibition. The route took the airliners across regions with diverse geographic and climatic conditions. The flight was completed smoothly," Rostec said.

The airliners are fitted with fully domestic systems and components, including Russian engines, Rostec added. Both aircraft will be featured in the static display at the exhibition.