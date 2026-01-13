Russian Energy Ministry to update sector development programs, strategies

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry is going to update development strategies and programs of the national fuel and energy sector for 2026 with consideration of forecast growth of electricity consumption, Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said at a working meeting on key development tasks for the sector in 2026.

"We will revise all our programs and strategies soon and will introduce required amendments," Tsivilyov said, cited by the ministry.

Results of sector performance in 2025 and further steps to development the national fuel and energy segment were also discussed at the meeting. Issues were considered to form a long-term industry order as a tool to ensure sustainable capacity utilization of fuel and energy sector companies and to align investment plans of the government and the business.

"We must understand how many datacenters we need to build in the territory of Russia, what the timeframe is and how we will provide them with electric power," the minister stressed.