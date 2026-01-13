Import of new passenger cars to Russia down 26% in December 2025 to 50,300 units

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Import of new passenger cars to Russia fell by 26% to 50,300 in December 2025, while imports of used cars climbed by 74% to 51,200 units, according to a presentation by the Avtostat analytical agency.

Geely was the top-selling brand in the segment of new passenger cars in the reporting period, while Geely Monjaro became the sales leader among models. Meanwhile Toyota and the Toyota Corolla model were the most popular in the segment of used cars, respectively.

"In fact, in terms of new cars, imports of cars as such will probably not rise to 2024 levels, precisely because the leading brands have already organized almost all of their assembly here (in Russia) and, accordingly, only what is not assembled here, what is in demand, what is profitable will be imported," Avtostat Executive Director Sergey Udalov was quoted as saying.

China ranked first among countries supplying new cars to Russia with a 63.9% share, followed by Kyrgyzstan (18.5%), and South Korea (7.6%). Japan ranked first in terms of imports of used cars, with a 46.1% share. China (23.2%) and South Korea (19.1%) also placed in the top three.