Additional US tariffs for trade with Iran not actually affecting India — FIEO

NEW DELHI, January 13. /TASS/. Goods supplied by India to Iran are categorized as the humanitarian ones and do not fall under additional 25% US tariffs, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) told TASS.

"India's top exported products to Iran were cereals, animal fodder, tea and coffee, spices, fruits and vegetables, and pharmaceuticals," the Federation said. "The trade with Iran is outside the sanctions imposed by US, given the humanitarian nature of most of these products. And therefore, FIEO is of the view that the impact of additional 25% tariff imposed by US on any country doing business with Iran will almost have no impact on India," it added.

According to FIEO, the total trade volume between India and Iran amounted to $1.68 bln in the financial year of 2024-2025 (ended on March 31, 2025). Indian exports to Iran totaled $1.24 bln, mainly consisting of agricultural sector products.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced 25% tariffs in respect of all countries cooperating with Iran. He posted the relevant statement on Truth Social on Monday. According to the publication, any country cooperating with Iran will pay the 25% tariff on all transactions made with the United States.