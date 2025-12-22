Gold, silver futures prices reach historic highs

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Prices of gold and silver futures contracts on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) have renewed historical highs, having risen above $4,425 per troy ounce and $69.5 per troy ounce, respectively, according to trading data.

As of 7:17 a.m. Moscow time (4:17 a.m. GMT), the price of gold for February 2026 delivery was up by 0.94% at $4,428.5 per troy ounce, while the price of silver for delivery in March 2026 was up by 3.01% at $69.52 per troy ounce.

Gold futures gained 62.82% year-to-date, while silver futures more than doubled, having climbed by 137.27%.