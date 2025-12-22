Price of gold futures hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $4,450 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for February 2026 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Monday trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $4,450 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 9:55 a.m. Moscow time (6:55 a.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 1.46% at $4,451.3 per troy ounce. By 10:13 a.m. Moscow time (7:13 a.m. GMT) the price of gold had narrowed gains to 1.28% as it traded at $4,443.6 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of silver futures for delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange rose by 2.1% to $68.9 per troy ounce.