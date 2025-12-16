Russia’s oil and gas budget revenues seen at $176 bln in 2042 — forecast

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The share of oil and gas revenues in the Russian federal budget in the baseline forecast for 2042 is expected to reach 14 trillion rubles ($176 bln), while non-oil and gas revenues will reach 90.2 trillion rubles ($1.1 trillion), as stated in Russia’s budget forecast to 2042, which TASS has reviewed.

Federal budget revenues and expenditures for the Russian budget forecast to 2042 were calculated taking into account two socioeconomic development scenarios: the baseline and the conservative. In the baseline forecast, federal budget oil and gas revenues in 2042 will amount to 14 trillion rubles, while non-oil and gas revenues will amount to 90.2 trillion rubles.

In the conservative forecast, they will amount to 8.6 trillion rubles ($108 bln) in 2042, while non-oil and gas revenues will amount to 81.3 trillion rubles ($1 trillion).

The document notes that the price of Urals crude oil in 2042 will be $69 per barrel.