IEA raises forecast for oil demand growth in 2025 by almost 50,000 bpd to 835,000 bpd

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Global oil demand will increase by 835,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In November, the agency’s forecast for global oil demand growth was 788,000 bpd. That means that the agency has raised its forecast by 47,000 bpd.

The IEA also expects that demand growth in 2026 will reach 863,000 bpd, which is 93,000 bpd higher than its previous forecast of 770,000 bpd. According to the agency, global oil demand will amount to 103.923 million bpd in 2025, 104.785 million bpd in 2026.