Russia may export pork worth about $1 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian pork exports may be close to 400,000 metric tons worth about $1 bln as of the end of 2025, General Director of the National Union of Swine Breeders told reporters.

"Exports of swine breeding products continues in 2025, including pork, byproducts, lard and livestock sold for slaughtering," Yury Kovalev said. "Ten months passed by now, incremental growth of exports against the last year is about 25%. We hope the figure will approach 400,000 tons amounting to about $1 bln," he noted.

Russia achieved pork self-sufficiency about five years ago. "Incremental growth of exports continues during all these years, starting from 2020," Kovalev said.

Exports are growing to almost all destination, with the largest growth observed for Belarus. Deliveries to Vietnam continues growing, the general director said.

Russia exported 320,000 metric tons of swine breeding products as of 2024 year-end, which totaled about 6% of production volumes. "This is the large figure thus far because being above 10-15% - it means high risks," Kovalev added.