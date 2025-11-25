Talks on BRICS cross-border payment system at a crawl — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Talks on establishing a cross-border payment system within BRICS are at a crawl, as many seem happy with dollar payments, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"You know, we don’t aim for de-dollarization. Our task is to ensure stable payments. The dollar is unreliable now, thus we don’t use it; what comes next - we’ll see, analyze, but we make direct payments in national currencies with our main trading partners in BRICS. That is why one of the topics we have is to create the system of cross-border payments in the BRICS organization. This topic is progressing rather ‘sluggishly’ because not everyone, I’d like to say, is ready to go this route. Dollar payments are okay for many," Siluanov said.

Payments are nevertheless being made in reliable currencies and using the reliable infrastructure, he noted.