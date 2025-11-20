Russian cargo turnover with friendly countries up 4% — PM

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The figure of the Russian cargo turnover with friendly countries increased by 4%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Russian Transport Forum.

"The cargo turnover with friendly countries gained 4%," the prime minister said. "Eastbound rail exports edged up by almost 6.5%," he added.

The cargo operations volume climbed above six billion metric tons over nine months, Mishustin said. "It is important that the gradual buildup of transportation is noted in strategic international routes," he added.

Russia is also ready "to joint work based on the mutual benefit" with India, China and other countries for the use of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, with the Northern Sea Route containing its key segment, Mishustin said.

The throughput capacity of Trans-Siberian and Baikal-Amur Railroads will be increased "over the next seven years" to 270 mln metric tons of cargo annually.