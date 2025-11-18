Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX Index lost 0.37% to 2,501.36 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.37% to 971.26 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 0.85 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.379 rubles.

By 10:29 a.m. Moscow time (07:29 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to the positive territory as they were up by 1.07% at 2,537.46 points and 985.27 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 11.36 rubles (down by 1.1 kopecks).

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.46% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,499.17 points.