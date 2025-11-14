Elements of international cooperation possible for Zaporozhye plant — Rosatom

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. Elements of international cooperation can be in the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plan, CEO of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad.

"During the meeting with IAEA Director General, at the operating stage, we certainly allow elements of international cooperation around the business, around the business processes related to generation of power, generation by the Russian Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. This is the cause for the future, we should be prepared. We held talks in particular today with the IAEA General Director," Likhachev said.

Likhachev and Gross held consultations on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant earlier today.