Murmansk scientists to test facade systems in Far North conditions

MURMANSK, November 13. /TASS/. Scientists of the Murmansk Arctic University will create an experimental site with models of houses with different facade solutions to study their effectiveness in the Far North, the university's press service told TASS.

"The project is to create a full-scale experimental test site to study thermal insulation materials in conditions of high wind load in the Far North. In an open area with the maximum wind impact from the sea or, in our case, from the bay, four objects are being built in an area free of buildings and vegetation - models of houses with facade solutions typical in Russia," the press service said.

The objects have the same resistance, and their base and roof are insulated to minimize heat loss. The models will be equipped with automatic systems to keep constant temperature and humidity all year round, a system to record daily electricity consumption, as well as temperature sensors on the inner and outer surfaces of the walls. During the experiment, specialists will measure heat flows through the wall, humidity, and energy consumption for maintaining the necessary microclimate. This way, scientist will study thermal insulation materials in conditions of the Far North, high wind load, high humidity, and thus will determine which facade system and which thermal insulation material will perform better in Arctic conditions.

The project's term is 5 years. The university is working jointly with its industrial partner, the Russian Association of Polymer Energy-Efficient Technologies.

"This is the fourth model facility for the industrial partner. They have similar experimental sites in Yakutsk, in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. They have chosen the Murmansk Region to create the fourth site, because our region has unique natural conditions: a combination of low temperatures, high wind pressure, and rather chemically aggressive, high-humidity marine air that provides unique research opportunities. Additionally, sudden temperature changes are possible during the season, which also affects various facade systems and thermal insulation materials. During the project, we will conduct research both in our scientific interests and in the interests of our industrial partner. We will make scientific reports," the university's head of the Construction, Energy and Transport Department Alexander Cheltybashev said.

The Murmansk Arctic University, created as a merger of two major universities in the Murmansk Region, has received more than 1 billion rubles ($12 million) for creation of a Coastal Training Center and the upgrade of the Marine Convention Training Center.