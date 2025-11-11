Around forty percent of Russian IT companies use GenAI — Sber

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Around 40% of Russian IT companies already use generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), with smart assistants and chatbots, GenAI, and document recognition solutions being the most popular corporate tools, according to a study by SberAnalytics and Sber Business Soft carried out ahead of the fourth SberPro Tech 2025 conference on business digital transformation (obtained by TASS).

"Artificial intelligence has firmly established itself in the toolbox of Russian IT businesses. Only 8% of organizations in IT have yet to adopt this technology, while 40% of companies have fully implemented AI projects," according to the study.

Moreover, 45% of respondents said their companies had established AI departments or excellence centers. AI-driven operations are embedded in the digital transformation strategies of 51% of companies. One-quarter of organizations (27%) have gone even further by developing separate AI strategies.

Technology delivers the highest value in product development, customer support, sales, and marketing, according to specialists. The effects of implementation are visible in practice: 47% of professionals report accelerated business processes, and 43% highlight increased overall efficiency.

A set of the most popular technologies has emerged on the market. Most frequently, companies use AI assistants and chatbots (59%) and generative AI for text and image creation (59%). Document recognition systems are used in every second IT company (50%). Speech analytics, computer vision, and AI agents are less frequent.

Seventy percent of organizations have used or tested AI solutions for the past 1-3 years. One in eight (13%) has been using AI for more than four years. Investments in AI are increasing as 49% of companies plan to allocate 3-5% of their revenue to its development over the next year.

Companies without prior experience are also eager to pilot AI, with 80% of organizations currently not using artificial intelligence planning to pilot projects within the next 1-2 years. That said, high solution costs, integration complexity, and a shortage of qualified personnel remain the main barriers to scaling.

According to Dmitry Trofimov, managing director of the Corporate Business Development Department at Sberbank, companies are not just testing solutions, but they are systematically implementing them, embedding them in strategies, and creating dedicated teams for this purpose. "Almost half of the players plan to allocate a significant portion of their revenue to generative AI," he was quoted as saying.

The survey was conducted among IT directors and professionals throughout Russia in October 2025.