Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX Index added 0.19% to 2,563.44 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.19% to 996.8 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 4.05 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.404 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 2,555.62 points (-0.12%) while the RTS was down by 0.12% at 993.76 points. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate had extended gains to 7.7 kopecks as it traded at 11.44 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.22% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,564.31 points.