Arctic business resident to conduct applied studies of permafrost

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Arktika Architectural and Design Bureau will create a modern engineering and geological base with a soil laboratory in the city of Salekhard, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The Arktika Architectural and Design Bureau has become a business resident of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone and has begun implementing an investment project to create a modern engineering and geological base with a soil laboratory in the city of Salekhard," the release reads.

The company will conduct research for safe and cost-effective design of foundations in melting permafrost, which is important for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region due to changing climatic conditions. The company will offer a full range of engineering survey services in geology, geodesy, environment and hydrometeorology.

"The relevance of our project is due to current temperature trends, where traditional design solutions and a standard set of laboratory tests cannot any longer provide for the necessary parity of cost, quality and safety of construction in the Arctic," the company's CEO Maxim Perelekhov said.

The regional government's press service explained to TASS that studying permafrost conditions is a priority for the local scientific community, since 90% of the region's territory is located in the cryolithozone.

More than 970 business residents have been implementing projects in the Russian Arctic. Businesses have commissioned 279 projects in logistics, tourism and recreation, industry, construction, energy, aviation, medicine, public catering, and others. The amount of made investments is 222 billion rubles ($2.7 billion), with 12,400 created jobs.