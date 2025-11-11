Gold soars above $4,150 for the first time since October 24

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. December gold futures on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) have risen above $4,150 per troy ounce for the first time since October 24, data from the trading platform showed.

As of 6:33 a.m. Moscow time (3:33 a.m. GMT), the precious metal was up by 3.63% to $4,153.4 per troy ounce before accelerating to $4,153.5 per ounce (+3.64%) by 6:38 a.m. Moscow time (3:38 a.m. GMT).

Gold prices per troy ounce pared gains to trade at $4.150.1 by 6:42 a.m. Moscow time (3:42 a.m. GMT) (+3,55%).