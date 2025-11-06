Gazprom set absolute record of gas supplies to Russian consumers in October

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Gazprom updated its record of natural gas supplies to Russian consumers for October and transported 33 bln cubic meters ot them, the gas holding said.

"Gazprom in October set a new absolute record of gas supplies for this month from the United Gas Supply System to Russian consumers. According to flash data, supplies totaled 33 bln cubic meters of gas. The previous maximum was reached in October 2024 (32.6 bln cubic meters)," the company informed.

In late September, Gazprom also updated the historical record of daily gas deliveries to Russian consumers amid colder weather and the start of the heating season in Russian regions. In 2024, the gas giant supplied record high 390 bln cubic meters of gas for domestic consumers.