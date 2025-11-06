Price of Brent oil down below $63 per barrel on London’s ICE first since October 22

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for January 2026 delivery has fallen below $63 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since October 22, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 6:01 p.m. Moscow time (3:01 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 0.88% at $62.96 per barrel.

By 6:11 p.m. Moscow time (3:11 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 0.69% as it traded at $63.08 per barrel.

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December 2025 delivery was down by 0.77% at $59.14 per barrel.