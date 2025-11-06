Shortfall in Russia’s extra oil and gas budget revenues to total $590 mln in November

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The shortfall in Russia’s additional oil and gas federal budget revenues may reach 48 bln rubles ($590 mln) in November 2025, the Finance Ministry reported.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues to the federal budget is projected at minus 48 bln rubles in November 2025. The total deviation of actual oil and gas revenues received from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues and the estimate of the base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues from the base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues at the end of October 2025 amounted to 45.3 bln rubles," the report said.

The main factor is the positive deviation of the damping component as a result of exchange prices for motor fuel exceeding the maximum permissible deviation from their established values, the ministry noted. "This is a one-time effect, considering the projected changes in legislation planned to apply, among other things, to legal relations that arose in the reporting period (from September 1, 2025), which will require a recalculation of compensation amounts," according to the report.

In October, the shortfall in additional oil and gas budget revenues reached 26.9 bln rubles ($327 mln).