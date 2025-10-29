Serial production at former Toyota plant to begin in early-mid 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, October 29. /TASS/. Serial production at the former Toyota plant is expected to commence in early to mid-2026. Following the plant’s relaunch, production is planned at 1,000 vehicles per year, Chairman of the City Committee on Industrial Policy, Innovation, and Trade Alexander Sitov told TASS.

"Currently, the timeline for serial production is early to mid-next year. After the relaunch, output will reach 1,000 cars per year. We are communicating the timelines provided by the relaunch participants - Kamaz, Gazprom, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and their partner," he said.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated that the former Toyota plant in Saint Petersburg was planned to produce Aurus vehicles. He said that the luxury car maker Aurus would start manufacturing a new line of business-class vehicles at the former Toyota plant in partnership with a foreign partner.

In September 2022, the Japanese corporation Toyota announced the cessation of vehicle production at its Saint Petersburg facility. The plant had been designed for an annual output of 100,000 vehicles.

The facility was commissioned at the end of 2007 and produced RAV4 and Camry models under a special investment contract with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.