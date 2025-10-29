Over 1 GW of generation capacity to be built in Siberia by 2030

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Siberia is set to see the construction of new generating facilities with a total capacity exceeding 1 GW by 2030 to meet growing electricity demand, according to a statement from the Russian Government following a commission meeting on the development of the electricity sector, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The discussion involved Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, representatives from the Ministries of Energy and Finance, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, the State Duma, and energy companies.

"The parties reviewed the current state of Siberia’s energy system and discussed the necessary steps to meet the region’s growing electricity demand by 2030. To satisfy projected demand, plans include constructing a high-voltage direct current energy bridge with a capacity of up to 1.5 GW, as well as creating new generating capacity exceeding 1 GW through a competitive selection process," the statement said.

Novak noted that economic growth and digital technology development will continue, driving an increase in energy demand. "We need to plan for the future and build the necessary infrastructure today," he emphasized.

During the meeting, participants also discussed prospective projects for new energy facilities in southern Russia and in Moscow and the Moscow region. Among the projects is a series of thermal power plants designed to meet the growing electricity needs of these areas. In total, 15 generating units with a combined capacity of 3.2 GW are planned.

The commission also reviewed technical requirements for the planned thermal power plants, as well as issues related to the modernization of existing facilities and power grids using new technological solutions to increase electricity output.