Agricultural production in Russia rises 2% in January-September

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Agricultural production in Russia increased by 2% in January-September 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to the estimates of the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

As of October 1, 2025, across all categories of farms (agricultural organizations, farmers, households), an estimated 121.3 mln tons of grain (in initially recorded weight) had been harvested, up 9.5% from the same date last year. Sugar beet production rose 12.9% to 19.1 mln tons, potatoes by 8%, and vegetables by 2.5%. At the same time, sunflower seed production (in initially recorded weight) amounted to 7.9 mln tons, 9.9% lower than on the same date last year.

By the end of September 2025, the cattle population in all categories of agricultural producers was estimated at 16.6 mln heads, down 3.4% compared with the same date last year, including 7.2 mln cows. The pig population was 29.2 mln, and sheep and goats totaled 19.5 mln heads.

Also, in January-September 2025, estimated production of livestock and poultry for slaughter (live weight) across all farm categories grew by 0.3% to 11.9 mln tons; milk production increased by 0.3% to 26.2 mln tons; and egg production rose by 4.4% to 36.5 bln units.