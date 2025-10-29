Estonia leads EU in growth of residential gas prices — Eurostat

BRUSSELS, October 29. /TASS/. Estonia has become the country with the fastest-growing household gas tariffs in the European Union, with prices rising by nearly 24% in the first half of this year, Eurostat reported.

According to the report, in the first half of 2025, gas prices in Estonia increased by 23.9% compared with the same period a year earlier. A sharp rise in tariffs was also recorded in Bulgaria and Sweden, where gas prices grew by 23.6% and 20.9%, respectively. Gas remains most expensive for residents of Sweden, where the price stands at 21.3 euro per 100 kWh. On average, EU citizens pay about 11.4 euro per 100 kWh for gas.

Earlier, Estonia announced a complete ban on the purchase of Russian gas starting January 1, 2026. In May 2022, the European Union launched the REPowerEU program, aimed at ending its dependence on Russian gas by 2027. At the same time, the cost of LNG imports from Russia to the EU has increased nearly 4.6 times over the past three years due to rising prices.