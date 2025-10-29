Tokenized Russian stock market could be in demand among global investors — crypto broker

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Trading tokenized shares of the Russian stock market could be in demand among global investors, Alexey Korolenko, Executive Director of Cifra Markets, said in an interview with TASS.

"The idea [of trading tokenized shares of the Russian market] is sound and entirely feasible. The Russian stock market is quite large, it is of interest to investors worldwide, and the initiative could prove very successful. The main thing is to meet the reliability requirements for the entire ownership and tokenization chain, and to consider infrastructure, liquidity, and other risks," he said.

Furthermore, according to Korolenko, a mechanism for trading tokenized US stocks has already been implemented on the Cifra Markets platform.

"Tokenized shares are pegged to the value of the underlying asset they're backed by, and they trade 24/7. Of course, during the close of the main session, spreads are slightly wider, and liquidity may be slightly lower, but they nonetheless provide access to the ability to purchase actual US shares with USDT (a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. - TASS), enter and exit the US stock market using USDT, and exit your holdings at any time," he added.