Number of Russian investors with crypto accounts in friendly jurisdictions rapidly growing

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The number of Russian investors registering crypto accounts in friendly jurisdictions is growing exponentially, Alexey Korolenko, Executive Director of Cifra Markets, said in an interview with TASS.

"The number of Russian investors is growing exponentially, as is the volume of assets held by clients on the platform," he noted.

Korolenko added that a further increase in client activity and transaction volumes is expected by the end of next year, as interest in digital assets and tokenization in general continues to steadily increase.