Price of Brent oil up above $63 per barrel on ICE first since October 15

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2025 delivery has risen above $63 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 15, 2025, according to trading data. The price of future contracts was up by almost 3.9%.

As of 10:11 p.m. Moscow time (7:11 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 2.77% at $63.02 per barrel.

By 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (7:30 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended gains to 3.88% trading at $63.7 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December 2025 delivery was up by 4.21% at $59.65 per barrel.