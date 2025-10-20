New EU sanctions will not deprive Serbia of Russian gas — expert

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Gas supplies to Serbia through the territory of the European Union (EU) will remain possible even with the introduction of new sanctions, Anton Sviridenko, Executive Director of the P.A. Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics, told TASS.

"Theoretically, the possibility of gas supplies to Serbia through, for example, Bulgaria, should remain, but they want to stop supplies to the EU itself no later than January 1, 2028, which will only make life more difficult for themselves," the expert said.

As Sviridenko noted, the document uses wording that implies that gas transiting through EU countries should not enter EU countries themselves, which is why additional monitoring is being introduced.

"The document does not prohibit the transit of Russian gas to third countries through EU territory either. It speaks of stricter controls and advance notification of the volumes of such supplies," he explained.

On Monday, the EU Council approved the European Commission's proposal for the phase-out of Russian gas. The plan will be implemented in stages. The ban will be introduced on January 1, 2026, with a transition period for existing contracts, while long-term contracts will remain in effect until January 1, 2028. The EU Council also intends to prevent the transit of Russian gas to the EU through other countries.