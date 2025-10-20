Gas-based power generation to have greater share in Gazprom’s supplies — CEO

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The share of electric power generated from natural gas will hold a greater portion in the structure of Gazprom’s deliveries to the domestic market and for exports, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The gas-based power generation as a branch, as our largest consumer, will grow in volumes of its natural gas consumption and hold an increasingly larger share in the structure of our supplies. This refers to the Russian Federation and to gas supplies to export markets," Miller said.

The gas holding sees high growth of the demand for electric power generated from natural gas in Russia, he added.