Russia ready to send floating power plant to Mauritius — ambassador

PRETORIA, October 20. /TASS/. Russia can send a floating power plant capable of providing the island state with eco-friendly energy, Russian Ambassador to Mauritius Irada Zeilanova said in an interview with the L'express web portal.

"Mauritius has an opportunity to become the greenest island in the world," the ambassador said. "We suggest delivering the floating nuclear power plant, locate it near island shores and lay the cable. It alone will be enough to supply [power] to the entire island," she said.

Such a plant will make it possible to provide the island with green energy during the long period of time, Zeinalova noted. Such floating power plants are already used in Russia, Turkey and certain other countries, she added.