Russia ready to boost agriculture exports to Indonesia — federal center

JAKARTA, October 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost export of agriculture products to Indonesia, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said.

"Russian suppliers are finding their niches in the Indonesian market and are ready to expand their product range. <…> In addition to traditional export items such as wheat, we believe frozen fish, meat products (cattle, pork), coriander seeds, millet, sunflower, and soybean oils have potential," he said on the sidelines of the Union of Grain Exporters and Producers’ business mission in Jakarta.

That said, some commodity items with the potential to expand supplies from Russia to Indonesia are limited by high customs duties, as well as non-tariff barriers, including quotas, licensing, and administrative import restrictions, Ilyushin noted.

"Russian exporters hope that those restrictions will be eased as part of negotiations between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union on a free trade agreement," he said.