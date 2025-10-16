Transneft offered oil pipeline engineering services to Serbia, Hungary

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Transneft offered engineering and expert evaluation services for an oil pipeline project between Serbia and Hungary to these two countries, Vice President of the Russian oil pipeline operator Vladimir Kalanda told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"The issue is under review. Serbia and Hungary continue their dialog. You understand, it is difficult for us to provide any help in the challenging sanction environment. Nevertheless, we offered capabilities for engineering, if it is required, for expert evaluation of this project," the senior executive said.

"The counterparts took time out for consideration. If it is acceptable within the framework of the European community, then we will certainly take passive participation in this project," he added.

Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that the construction project of the oil pipeline between Serbia and Hungary is at the active phase of preparation. Construction may be completed in 2027.