IMF expects Ukraine’s economy to grow by 2% this year

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. Experts at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expect Ukraine’s economic growth this year to reach 2%, according to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report.

The report noted that Ukraine’s GDP growth in 2025 is also projected at 2%, compared with 2.9% in 2024. In 2026, the Ukrainian economy is expected to expand by 4.5%, according to IMF analysts.

Inflation in the country is forecast to reach 12.6% by the end of this year, up from 6.5% recorded last year. Next year, it is expected to slow to 7.6%. Ukraine’s current account deficit is projected to widen from -7.2% last year to -16.5% this year. The Fund’s experts predict that the unemployment rate will decline from 13.1% in 2024 to 11.6% this year and further to 10.2% in 2026.