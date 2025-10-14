Silver price hits new all-time high, exceeding $52 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) hit a new all-time high, exceeding $52 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. GMT), the price of silver was up 0.78%, reaching $52.055 per troy ounce.

By 7:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:10 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had accelerated to $52.215 per ounce (up 1.09%).

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange was $4,179.1 (up 0.39%).

Earlier on Tuesday, silver futures on the Comex exchange hit a new all-time high, exceeding $51 per troy ounce. Gold futures also hit a new all-time high, exceeding $4,150 per troy ounce.