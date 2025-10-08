Russia’s agricultural exports to West Africa can exceed $450 mln by 2030

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s agricultural exports to West Africa can exceed $450 million by 2030, Ilya Ilyushin, head of the federal center Agroexport, said at the 27th Russian agro-industrial exhibition Golden Autumn.

"We see significant potential in expanding Russian agricultural exports to West Africa. By 2030, Russian agricultural exports to the region could exceed $450 million. Grains will continue to be the bulk of our exports, but fish, meat, processed products, and vegetable oils also have significant potential," Ilyushin said.

He stated that sanctions had had a negative impact on Russia's trade with West African countries. "However, despite the difficulties, we are gradually improving the situation. Russian agricultural exports to West Africa in 2024 more than doubled their 2022-2023 levels," Ilyushin noted.

He reiterated that wheat is Russia's primary export to West Africa.

"Last year, we shipped 1.7 million tons of wheat worth $383 million. We have almost reached pre-sanction shipment levels," he said, adding that Nigeria is the main buyer of Russian wheat in the region, but Russia is also expanding shipments to Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

In turn, poultry exports constitute the bulk of Russia's livestock exports to West Africa. "Undoubtedly, our volumes are completely inadequate to the region's potential, given that West African countries import approximately 750,000 tons of poultry meat annually," Ilyushin stated.

