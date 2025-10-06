Gazprom predicts gas supply problems in EU in winter

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Problems with winter preparations in Europe continue aggravating and gas supplies to consumers may be jeopardized in case of strong or prolong frost due to insufficient filling of underground gas storages, Gazprom said.

"Problems with winter preparations in Europe continue deepening. The insufficient volume of gas in UGS may jeopardize gas supplies to consumers in case of strong or prolong frosts," the Russian gas holding said.

The European storages started the net withdrawal for the first time during this fall and winter season since October 1-2. UGS are filled by 82.7% and bringing this indicator to the 90% target becomes an unfeasible task, Gazprom noted.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) as of October 4, the active gas volume in European underground storages totaled 83.8 bln cubic meters. This is 12.8% (or 12.3 bln cubic meters) less than a year ago, and the seventh result only throughout the observation period," the Russian gas holding added.