Palladium futures at NYMEX hit $1,350 per Troy ounce — market data

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Palladium futures with delivery in December 2025 climbed above $1,350 per Troy ounce at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), for the first time since July 23, 2025.

The precious metal price edged up by 4.4% to $1,352 per Troy ounce. The rise in prices accelerated later to $1,353 per Troy ounce (up 4.48%). The precious metal prices soared by 48.65% year-to-date and by 19.81% from the start of September.

Platinum prices at NYMEX also had an uptick by 1.47% to $1,668.2 per Troy ounce, reaching the level of February 20, 2013. The price of this precious metal surged by 84.31% from early 2025 and by 22.45% from the start of September.