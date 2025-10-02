Warner Bros. files a trademark application in Russia

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Warner Bros. film studio has filed a trademark application with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent), TASS found out.

According to Rospatent data, the application was filed on August 10, 2025, from California, the United States.

The trademark is being registered in 13 classes (No. 09, 14, 16, 18, 21, 25, 28, 35, 38, 41, 42, 43, 45) of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS). These classes include electronic and scientific equipment, jewelry, paper and office supplies, leather goods, tableware and household appliances, clothing, footwear and headwear, toys and sporting goods, advertising and business management, telecommunications services, education and cultural services, scientific and technical services, hotel and restaurant services, and legal and security services.

By filing a trademark application, the film company is registering its logo as a brand. According to Rospatent data, the registration decision was made on September 18, 2025.

In 2022, The Walt Disney Company, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. decided to suspend operations in Russia due to events in Ukraine.