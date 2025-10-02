Global market for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to exceed $13 bln by 2029

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The global market for radiopharmaceuticals used in cancer diagnostics is projected to increase from $10 bln to more than $13 bln by 2029, Scientific Director of the Scientific and Educational Medical Center of the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Deev said.

"In 2024, the [global] market for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals stood at around $10 bln. This is a significant figure. By 2029, it will already exceed $13 bln," Deev said.

According to a slide accompanying the presentation from the Kurchatov Institute representative, the fastest-growing radiopharmaceuticals market is the Asia-Pacific region, while North America remains the largest.

Deev reminded the audience that in Russia, cancer ranks second in mortality after cardiovascular diseases, with one contributing factor being increased life expectancy.

"Each person, whether young or old, experiences up to 2,000 mutations in the body every day. While the body is young, it can cope with them. But with age, the immune system weakens," the scientist explained.