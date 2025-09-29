Russia ratifies protocol to agreement with Vietnam on military product loan

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow has ratified the protocol to the agreement between the governments of Russia and Vietnam on providing the Republic with a state export loan to finance the purchase of Russian military products, dated November 21, 2011. The law was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The document was signed in Moscow and Hanoi on December 16, 2024.

As Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev explained earlier, the protocol provides for a temporary mechanism for making payments in Russian rubles to repay overdue debt on the loan during 2024-2026. Moreover, according to Kolychev, the majority of payments due to the federal budget by the end of 2026, namely two-thirds, have already been received from Vietnam.