Russian Economic Development Minister proposes cross-border tourist routes in China

BEIJING, September 28. /TASS/. Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has proposed launching cross-border routes for tourists in China.

"Another proposal is to launch cross-border routes for both our tourists and tourists from other countries. Next year, we will launch the world’s first cross-border cable car. It will take just a few minutes to travel from Heihe to Blagoveshchensk. We plan to transport up to 2.5 million passengers per year. I propose compiling a list of promising projects, including within the framework of the Great Tea Road route," the minister said in Beijing during a meeting with representatives of China’s tourism industry.

According to him, Russia expects to expand partnerships with local tour operators. "We are prepared to provide training for guides and tour leaders, and to educate specialists from China. We are open to suggestions on how to adapt routes, infrastructure, and services to meet the needs of your tourists," the minister stated.

"We expect that by 2030, the flow of tourists from China to Russia will increase fourfold. Therefore, we propose increasing air travel from China," Reshetnikov noted, suggesting raising the number of flights to 200 per week from key cities. This includes southern cities with low flight frequency.

The minister also mentioned that by 2030, 78 airports will be built or modernized in Russia. "We are expanding international air travel. It is currently established with 38 countries. We are opening new routes. With China, these include Chengdu, Dalian, Qingdao, Wuhan and, of course, Sanya Island," he emphasized.