Russia doesn’t make its partners dependent on its technical solutions — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia opposes technological colonialism and does not make its partners in nuclear industry dependent on its technical solutions, President Vladimir Putin said at the World Atomic Week international forum.

"We reject so-called technological colonialism. That means that we do not make our partners dependent on Russian technical solutions. On the contrary, we are helping them create their own, sovereign national nuclear industry. This includes training personnel and establishing centers of excellence," the Russian leader said.

Putin stressed that Russia is also engaging local companies in cooperation, providing assistance in the operation of power units, and ensuring nuclear fuel supplies and waste management.

"Moreover — we're sharing experience and knowledge in developing other cutting-edge 21st-century industries, including nuclear medicine, digital systems, electric transport, and new materials. As a result, we're helping our partners make a real leap forward in development, take the economy to a new level of efficiency, and ultimately improve people's quality of life," the head of state noted.

He called this an important public and social benchmark for the ongoing work and tangible proof that "equal access to technology, including in the peaceful nuclear sector, can ensure dynamic, equitable, and sustainable global development."