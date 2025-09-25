Global digital trade expo with participation from Russia kicks off in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU /China/, September 25. /TASS/. The 4th Global Digital Trade Expo opens in Hangzhou, the administrative center of East China's Zhejiang Province, on Thursday, with major Russian online retailers Ozon and Wildberries taking part.

A delegation of senior Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, will visit the event running to September 29.

More than 1,700 exhibits from China and other countries will be on display on an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. The expo will highlight not only electronic commerce but also AI, smart mobility, digital health care and entertainment.

A number of research reports about the development of digital trade globally and separately in China will be released at the expo. Also, themed events featuring China’s Digital Silk Road, African digital trade and cooperation at BRICS will be held.